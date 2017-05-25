Free Halo Fan-Made Game For PC Has An Awesome Cinematic Trailer

Although there's not been a mainline Halo game on PC since Halo 2, PC players still have something Halo-related to look forward to. Installation 01 is a fan-made tribute to the Halo series, and the developers just released a cool new cinematic trailer.

The video is essentially a tribute to Halo multiplayer with some flourishes thrown in. It gives a sense of the player models, environments, and gear that you can expect from Installation 01. The creators have clearly taken time to make sure that the Spartans and Elites look like you remember them. They seem to be based primarily off of Halo 3 models, and Halo 3-specific weapons like the detachable turret and the spike grenade appear. You can check out the video below.

Although the Halo 3 inspiration is most obvious, the creators say that it evokes parts of Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, and Halo: Reach as well.

For those who are wondering if this is legal, the developers say that they are following Microsoft's content usage rules closely and have not ripped any assets from Halo games. They instead have either designed the assets from scratch or acquired them through the Unity asset store.

There's no word yet on when Installation 01 will be playable to a wide audience. However, if the website is any indication, the team has high ambitions: there are pages for in-game stat tracking and file sharing, and gameplay video from last year shows that they are shooting to make as realistic of a Halo experience as possible.

Installation 01 will launch for PC across Mac, Linux, and Windows operating systems.

If you've been waiting for news from the official Halo series, you'll have to wait a bit longer: developer 343 Industries is not planning to show Halo 6 at E3 2017. However, it will have "a little something" to share.