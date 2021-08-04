Free Guy: New Poster For Ryan Reynolds Video Game Movie Possibly Shows Halo's Mantis Vehicle

20th Century has released new Dolby and IMAX posters for its video game movie Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds, and one of them contains what looks like a special nod to Halo.

In the background of the Dolby poster, what appears to be a Mantis from Halo is clearly visible. Xbox and 20th Century are already working together on Free Guy promos, so it's not a surprise to see a Halo vehicle show up in the poster (and potentially the movie, too).

Additionally, the Free Guy Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday night featured Halo's iconic Warthog vehicle, with Reynolds posing next to it in one of the shots.

Check out these exclusive new @Dolby and @IMAX posters and get tickets now for #FreeGuy, only in theaters August 13. https://t.co/1988qhApwb pic.twitter.com/0l0r6yDTHe — Free Guy (@FreeGuyMovie) August 2, 2021

Whether you're blasting your way through the streets of New Mombasa or stylishly cruising the highways of Free City, the versatile and venerable Warthog is always ready for action. 😎 pic.twitter.com/awkwMlpt0o — Halo (@Halo) August 4, 2021

This is not the first time Microsoft has worked with a movie studio to promote Xbox. Fans may recall how the 2011 Hugh Jackman movie Real Steel featured an "Xbox 720" logo and Bing branding.

Free Guy is a video game movie in which Reynolds plays a bank teller named Guy who one day discovers he is actually an NPC in a video game. Upon learning this, and with the help of Jodie Comer's character, he decides to break free and save the world.

The movie also stars Stranger Things' Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Brittany Runs a Marathon).

Free Guy was expected to debut much sooner, but Disney/20th Century delayed the movie to August 13 due in part to the pandemic. The film is directed by Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum, Stranger Things) from a script by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn.