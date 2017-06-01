Free Games For Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers: Here's How It Works

As part of its Nintendo Switch online service announcements today, Nintendo revealed a change to the free game program it announced in January.

At the time, Nintendo said subscribers would get a free NES or SNES game each month, only playable for that month. But this has now changed in a notable way.

"Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will have ongoing access to a library of classic games with added online play," A Nintendo spokesperson told GameSpot. "Users can play as many of the games as they want, as often as they like, as long as they have an active subscription."

The first titles announced for the "Classic Game Selection" (name not necessarily final) are Super Mario Bros. 3, Balloon Fight, and Dr. Mario.

Developing...