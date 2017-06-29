Free Futurama Game Lets You Play As Fry, Leela, And The Crew

Futurama fans are getting a chance to hop forward in time and into the world of their favorite characters. Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow is a constantly evolving simulation/adventure game just released for iOS and Android, and you can get a look at some of the gameplay in the trailer above.

Players will explore planets and play as Fry, Leela, Bender, and other members of the Planet Express crew. You'll also be able to create your own New New York, and developer Jam City says the game will blend simulation, combat, galactic exploration, and choose-your-own-adventure dynamics.

At the heart of the game, though, is the iconic Hypnotoad. The Planet Express team must travel the universe, seeking out ancient alien artifacts that will restore the fabric of spacetime, which has been transformed by the Hypnotoad.

"Hypnotoad has always been one of Futurama's most mysterious amphibians," said Futurama (and The Simpsons) creator Matt Groening. "In this game we finally get to learn much more about his bizarre abilities and mating habits. Perhaps too much more."

Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow promises to offer players more of the show's trademark humor, charm, and "sci-fi hijinks that fans have come to know and love." Jam City says the game will also be updated every week with new characters, quests, and original stories reminiscent of the much-loved show. The game is being made by Jam City's studio TinyCo, which created the similar-looking Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff.