Free Friday The 13th Game DLC Coming Soon As Apology For Server Issues

Friday the 13th: The Game encountered no shortage of server issues following its launch last month, the effects of which are still being felt to some extent. To make up for this, publisher Gun Media has announced it will make the game's first content update available for free.

As the trailer above notes, Gun wants to "make up for [the issues] and thank you for your patience" by giving away "cool free s***." The main component of this DLC is a retro version of Jason that comes with new chiptune music created by Mitch Murder. You can get a glimpse of him (and hear some of the music) toward the end of the video.

Also in the DLC is new clothing for every counselor, as well as 13,000 free customization points for all players. Everyone will also be able to partake in a double XP scheduled for this weekend, running from June 23-25. The DLC itself launches tomorrow, June 20.

"Overall, Gun Media is very thankful to our fans, supporters, and those interested in the game," it said in a press release. "We were completely overwhelmed by the amount of users that tried to play at launch, enough to break our servers and force us to upgrade. That process has evened out since then, however we are still working to smooth out the experience even more across all three platforms."

In our Friday the 13th review, Peter Brown wrote, "As of now, a week after launch, it's short on content and performs poorly all around, especially on consoles. The story goes that the developers weren't prepared for amount of people who wanted to jump on day one, but that does little to assuage players who were convinced that they were paying for a finished product. Despite showing potential that may one day be realized, Friday the 13th comes across as an unfinished game that shouldn't have been released in its current state."

