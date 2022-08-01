Free Fire’s 5th Anniversary Event Adds New Content And Justin Bieber

Free Fire will celebrate its 5th anniversary with a five-part series for fans. Free items will be given away in-game every day until Justin Beiber's in-game performances of his exclusive track "Beautiful Love (Free Fire)" on August 27. There'll also be weekly rollouts that include designed chapters called Battle, Style, Map, Hero, and Memory.

The Justin Beiber in-game event will be the first-ever performance done in Free Fire. Players will have access to an interactive set-up featuring custom emotes, minigames, and a chance to perform with Justin Bieber's avatar on stage.

Are you getting Bieber fever?

Free Fire will also give players the Magic Cube away to further celebrate the event. This will allow them to redeem exclusive costume bundles.

There will also be new daily and limited-timed missions introduced. Once a player has accumulated enough tokens, they can use them to purchase exclusive rewards via the exchange store. Players will also have the opportunity to unlock costumes and classic weapons upon completing these missions.

In addition to the new missions, players can also look forward to the release of the latest map Nexterra, featuring "various elements to elevate and diversify the battle experience for players."

Players will have the opportunity to play in a new limited-time Free For All mode. It'll be set in El Pastelo and host up to 16 players in a close-quarter area. In the mode, players can select their weapons and obtain points by eliminating other players, and whoever reaches the predetermined amount of points first wins.

Finally, a new mode called Droid Apocalypse will be introduced that'll host up to 12 players in-game. Players will select their droids in this mode and try converting as many humans as possible into droids. Once a specific number of humans are left in-game, they'll transform into hunters with enhanced states and can begin hunting the droids. Players earn points in this mode based on their performance, and whoever has the most points after three rounds wins the match.

Free Fire is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.