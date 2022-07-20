Free Fire Launches Co-Lab For The Community To Make Content For The Game

Free Fire, as of lately, has been revamping its mobile game. A new logo, icon, font, and graphics have all been introduced to help the game feel more immersive. All of these changes were because of the Battle In Style, which was introduced last year and influenced various campaigns and changes.

Battle In Style is a new campaign by Free Fire and will feature Maxim as the protagonist. The Battle In Style short is about a shop assistant and his avatar in-game evolving in the real world and in the game.

Free Fire will also be launching a new program called Free Fire Co-Lab. The program is meant to be a platform for the Free Fire community to create content. To help kickstart the program, Free Fire has teamed up with Akira Kobayashi to create a new font exclusive to the mobile game. Thanks to the FF Co-Lab, Free Fire aims to collaborate with the community globally for its first contest: FF Co-Lab: Light Up The Map. The event will start on July 20, and players can submit their Free Fire art for a chance to win rewards and have it featured on a future map. Players can also vote for their favorite artists on the Free Fire website.

On July 20, Free Fire will introduce a new buff to the Lone Wolf and Clash Squad mode. In addition to the buffs happening, players can also look forward to the following events: a Hop Hop in-game web event that runs from July 22- August 1 and a Pixel Run Skyboard login in reward that'll be available from July 23 - 24. An exclusive Faded wheel Waggor emote, and UMP45 will be available from July 23- 29, as well as a Vehicle Monster Truck that players can unlock from July 25 - 30 and a Soldier Pixel Grenade that'll be available from July 27 - August 2.

Free Fire is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.