Free DLC Coming To PS4 Yakuza Remake After Launch

Yakuza Kiwami, the upcoming remake of the first game in the series, is arriving for PlayStation 4 on August 29. Sega has announced it will be offering an array of free downloadable content for the game following its release.

Throughout the month of September, Yakuza Kiwami players will be able to download new outfits, consumables, and other helpful items at no cost. Sega says each batch of DLC will be "automatically patched into the game" following its release. Players will then be able to acquire the items from Bob Utsunomiya beneath the Tenkaichi Street Gate. You can find the contents and release date of each pack at the end of this story.

The first Yakuza was originally released for PS2 in 2005. Kiwami features improved visuals, re-recorded audio, and 30 minutes of new cutscenes. Also new is the "Majima Everywhere" system, where "the series' deranged, one-eyed maniac will constantly surprise and challenge Kiryu to combat when he least expects it," according to a press release.

Yakuza Kiwami will release digitally and physically for $30. Players who pre-order the title or purchase one of the first-run physical copies will receive the game in a steelbook case. Meanwhile, players who pre-order the game digitally will receive a free PS4 theme. The next installment in the series, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, is slated to arrive in 2018.

Yakuza Kiwami DLC Schedule

Kiwami Fun Pack -- September 5

Dragon Tattoo outfit

Toughness Emperor

Tauriner ++

Staminan Royale

Modified Model Gun

Gold Plate

Kiwami Street Pack -- September 12

Prison Escapee outfit

Extra Balance Motor

Extra Slim Tires

Boost Gears

Speed Frame Plus

Stone of Enduring

Kiwamni Fun Pack 2 -- September 19

Black Suit outfit

Toughness Infinity

Tauriner Maximum

Staminan Spark

Marlin Cannon

Platinum Plate

Kiwami Street Pack 2 -- September 26