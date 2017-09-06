Free Destiny 2 Items Are Up For Grabs, But You’ll Have To Drink A Lot Of Rockstar Energy Drinks

If you're looking to score some extra Engrams in Destiny 2, Rockstar Energy Drinks has revealed these are the prizes you'll get in its latest promotion. For a limited time, the tabs on special Destiny 2 Titan, Warlock, or Hunter cans contain codes you can redeem in the game. Redeeming a code gets you an Engram (confirmed as Blue Engrams, for the time being at least) to a maximum of three per week. Rockstar says there will be 24 in total, with the promotion ending on March 1, 2018.

Each tab will also enter you in a draw to win several prizes, and might be of big interest to anyone who hasn't bought the game or a PS4. There are daily and weekly prizes, plus three grand prizes.

Daily Prize-- Destiny 2 Limited Edition game

Destiny 2 Limited Edition game Weekly Prize-- PS4 Pro system and Destiny 2 Collector's Edition bundle

PS4 Pro system and Destiny 2 Collector's Edition bundle Grand Prizes--One of three Destiny 2-themed Husqvarna 701 Enduro Motorcycles (a Hunter Edition, Titan Edition, and Warlock Edition)

Rockstar says there is no limit on how many codes you can enter to win the prizes. For the grand prizes, each Hunter, Titan, or Warlock Rockstar drink enters you into the draw for that matching motorcycle.

Pop-Tarts is also offering a Destiny 2 promotion. It's offering players an XP boost with every Destiny-themed box, and there are also "custom-designed, collectible packs highlighting each Guardian Subclass."

Destiny 2 officially launched today on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a PC release coming on October 24. Check out GameSpot's full round up of launch day impressions and early reviews, and visit our Destiny 2 site to stay up to date with the latest news and updates.