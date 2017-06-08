Free Copies Of Payday 2 For Steam Available For A Limited Time

With an Ultimate Edition of Payday 2 on the way, DLC is disappearing from online stores as individual purchases. Alongside this move, developer Overkill is giving away the base game itself for free on PC, but only for a limited time.

As of today, you can claim a copy of Payday 2 through Steam. This is a permanent copy of the game--it isn't something you'll only have access to for a limited time. However, only a total of 5 million copies are being offered, so you'll need to add it to your Steam library before they're all gone. This will also entitle you to a copy of the recently announced Payday VR, which will be given for free upon release to anyone who owns Payday 2.

As noted above, this copy won't allow you to download the many DLC packs that have been released over the years. That's because these are no longer up for sale as Overkill prepares to launch Payday 2: Ultimate Edition on PC. This packages the base game with all of the DLC released to date. Future updates released for the game will be free.

We recently learned that a team of ex-Payday developers, now working at the studio 10 Chambers Collective, are working on a "four-player hardcore co-op action horror FPS." It carries the memorable name GTFO.