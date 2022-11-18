Free Call Of Duty: MW2/Warzone 2 Season 1 Battle Pass Available For Xfinity Members

Call of Duty fans who also subscribe to Comcast's Xfinity internet service can get a nice perk for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. Subscribers are able to claim a free Season 01 battle pass.

Members can head to their rewards and deals page in their account, and a code should be waiting, according to CharlieIntel. It's a nice perk, but not the first for Xfinity members--they also got a Modern Warfare II beta code.

If you’re an Xfinity Internet user, check your Xfinity rewards & deals page in your account — they are giving away the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 01 Battle Pass for free for customers. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 18, 2022

The Modern Warfare II/Warzone 2 Season 01 battle pass does away with the linear nature of previous ones and instead offers a multi-sector map. Players use Battle Tokens to unlock items within a certain sector; claiming all items in a sector unlocks the next one.

The new battle pass design

The base battle pass includes 20 free items, though players need to upgrade to get access to all of the 100+ items in the Season 01 pass. Alternatively, players can buy the battle pass bundle to get the pass and 20 tier skips, or 25 for PlayStation users. For more on the new battle pass, check out the image above and the video below.

Warzone 2.0's recent launch helped propel Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to become Steam's most popular paid game this week. Modern Warfare II itself has already generated $1 billion in game sales, while Warzone 2.0 will no doubt earn untold millions from its numerous microtransactions.