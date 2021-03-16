Free Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gift Lets You Dress As The OG, Altair

Ubisoft has added the Godly Reward community appreciation gift to the Animus Store in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The gift is free--downloading it nets you several nice rewards, including an Altaïr outfit for protagonist Eivor.

Dressing up Eivor as Altaïr feels appropriate, especially given the sheer number of Easter eggs and references that Valhalla makes to the original Assassin's Creed. "We set a goal at the beginning: Let's tie things together as much as we can," narrative director Darby McDevitt said during an Assassin's Creed Valhalla spoiler livestream. "All the cities in Assassin's Creed Valhalla are direct homages to the cities in AC1, down to the characters you kill, the assassination set-up, everything. We did a one-to-one homage."

Thank YOU for going above and beyond by helping shape Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for all players!

The Godly Reward community appreciation gift is now available for FREE in the Animus Store. 💫

🎁Altaïr's Outfit

🎁Yule Festival rewards

🎁300 Opals pic.twitter.com/4SgbDtLAIC — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 16, 2021

Beyond the outfit, the gift also nets you Yule Festival rewards. The Yule Festival was the first season of post launch content for Valhalla, offering narrative content and challenges for players to complete in order to earn new rewards. The season ran until January 2021--so if you missed it, unlocking the Godly Reward will allow you to now get those rewards.

The Godly Reward will give you 300 Opals as well. This in-game currency can be spent at Reda's trading post, which is located in your settlement. Reda sells rare and exotic weapons and armor that can't be found anywhere else in the in-game world.

Valhalla recently got a major patch with Title Update 1.2.0. The patch includes in-game support for Valhalla's next season, The Ostara Festival, and finally adds the fan-requested transmog feature to Valhalla, but not in the way that we hoped.