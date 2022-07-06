FPS Mobile Game Reportedly On The Way From Destiny Creators And Netease

Bungie, the developer behind Destiny, and Chinese tech company NetEase are reportedly working on a new first-person shooter mobile game.

As reported by The Gaming Post, a LinkedIn profile of one of the NetEase Games artists indicates that the company is helping Bungie create "an unannounced FPS mobile game." Neither Bungie nor NetEase have announced any plans for a new mobile game, but a source with knowledge of the development plans told the publication that the team is currently working on a new Destiny game.

The source also suggested that the unannounced Destiny mobile game is not related to Bungie's Destiny 2 in any way, but has been in the works for "well over two years."

Way back in 2018, Bungie announced that it was getting ready to make non-Destiny games after partnering with NetEase. In a statement released at the time, the developer behind Destiny and Halo said the Chinese company will help it "build new worlds and invite players, new and old, to join us there," which invested $100 million into the game developer for self-published projects.

Alongside the announcement, Bungie also affirmed that it would continue to create Destiny games, saying the franchise will "grow for many years to come. Our commitment to that world is not diminished by this announcement."