FPS Documentary Adds John Carmack And Other Big Names

First Person Shooter: The Definitive FPS Documentary, an upcoming documentary about the history of first-person shooter games, has added a number of big names to its production.

John Carmack, Brian Upton, and John Cook will be featured in the documentary, the producers have announced as the Kickstarter campaign enters its final 10 days.

Carmack is the co-founder of id Software who worked on a number of iconic franchise in the FPS space like Wolfenstein, Doom, and Quake. Upton is a veteran of the Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon franchises, while Cook is known for his work on Valve's Team Fortress and Half-Life series.

The Definitive FPS Documentary has already raised more than $80,000, which is well above its goal. The campaign wraps up on Monday, July 26. Pledges of £30 or more get you access to the documentary when it's released, while there are a number of nice perks like getting your name in the credits, a poster designed by Dave Merrell, t-shirts, and more, that you can receive at various pledge levels. Head to The Definitive FPS Documentary Kickstarter page to learn more.

"This definitive documentary brings together the legends who created this genre, highlights the legacy of the most popular and significant FPS titles from the last 48 years, and gives fans the chance to be involved in this iconic celebration," reads a line from its description.

Other FPS legends who will be featured in the documentary include Adrian Carmack (id Software co-founder), David Alan Smith (The Colony creator), John Romero (Doom, Quake), Warren Spector (Deus Ex), Cliff Bleszinski (Gears of War), Bonnie Ross (Halo), Ed Fries (Xbox), and Ken Silverman (Ken's Labyrinth).

"This all-star cast will take you on a journey from the genre's humble beginnings in the 1970s with the simple wireframe graphics of Maze War through to the present day. FPS: First Person Shooter will celebrate the impact of a wide range of classics and cult favorites, from Wolfenstein 3D, Doom, Unreal Tournament and GoldenEye, to Half-Life, Halo, Call of Duty, and beyond," reads a line from its description. "Industry insiders will reveal behind-the-scenes stories and unheard anecdotes in engaging interviews that provide new insights into FPS fans' favorite games."

CreatorVC is behind the documentary. The company previously made In Search of Darkness, a horror movie documentary.