Four More Free Mega Stones In Pokemon Sun And Moon Available Now

Nintendo is giving away another batch of free items for Pokemon Sun and Moon. Pokemon fansite Serebii has reported that players around the globe can now get their hands on four more rare Mega Stones.

As with previous distributions, players can download the items using a universal code. This batch consists of Mega Stones for Ampharos, Altaria, and the Legendary Dragon-type Pokemon from Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Latios and Latias. None of these Pokemon can be found in the wild in Sun and Moon, however, so players will need to either transfer them from a previous title or obtain them through trading.

To get the Mega Stones, select Mystery Gift from the game's menu screen. Choose to receive you gift "via code/password," then input the code "DRACHE" when prompted. You'll be able to pick your Mega Stones up from the deliveryman waiting inside any of the game's Pokemon Centers. The Mega Stones will only be available for a limited time, so you'll want to add them to your collection soon.

This isn't the only giveaway Nintendo has lined up this month for Pokemon Sun and Moon. Beginning September 19, players can get a special Pikachu wearing Ash's hat from the anime series. There are six different Pikachu variations in all, each with a different moveset and cap, but players will only be able to acquire one of them using a code that will be shared on the Pokemon website.

Sun and Moon players will also soon have a chance to get the Mythical Pokemon Marshadow. From October 9-23, GameStop will be giving away a free code for the rare Pokemon. This brief window marks the first opportunity players have to legitimately obtain the new Legendary.