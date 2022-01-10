Forza Street Is Closing Up Shop In Spring 2022, Final Update Out Now

Xbox and Turn 10 Studios have announced that Forza Street--the mobile Forza experience that first debuted in May 2018--will be closing for good later this year.

The closure was confirmed in a Q&A post on the official Forza support site, laying out the team's final plans for the mobile racing game. The game will remain playable until Spring 2022, but no specific month or day was confirmed.

While no specific reason for the game's closure was revealed, the post did mention that the team will be using the experience from Forza Street to build future projects. The post also mentions that anyone who purchased in-game currency in the last 30 days will be retroactively refunded, and that all remaining currency should be spent in the game or else it will be lost forever.

"Forza Street is only playable until Spring 2022," the post reads. "After its closure, the game and its features will no longer be accessible. Players who still have the game installed after this date will see an information screen after starting up the game and will be unable to play."

The final Forza Street update has gone live as of January 10, which also marks the closure of the game's in-app store. The update, per the post, includes the following: