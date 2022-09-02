Forza Motorsport Will "Reset The High Bar" For Racing Sims, Head of Xbox Game Studios Says

Head of Xbox Game studios Matt Booty sang high praises for Forza Motorsport, the upcoming eighth entry in the Forza Motorsport series, during an episode of Xbox's official podcast.

"We just did a really comprehensive review of Forza Motorsport," Booty said. "It's amazing. It's going to, again, reset the high bar for what simulation and competitive racing games can be." Those are quite the complimentary words for Turn 10's upcoming game.

Booty, who worked on racing games in the past, also offered insight into how making racing sims has changed, and how it hasn't. He pointed out that yes, there are now "science-fiction-like" technologies like ray-tracing available, but certain things haven't shifted as much. "A lot of the process about how a track is laid out, how teams work on different environments, the track surface, and the cars--a lot of that is still the same," Booty said.

Forza Mortorsport is set to release sometime in Spring 2023 and will be coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch for both PC and Xbox. So far, Turn 10 has emphaszied how punched-up Forza Motorsport's graphics and physics are. The studio has said it spent a lot of time improving tire collision models, leading to smoother, even more realistic drives.

Turn 10 will also include a redesigned pit experience in the upcoming Forza Motorsport, offering players more customization options. For more information, you can check out our Forza Motorsport Release Date, Cars, And Everything We Know article.

