Forza Motorsport Release Times Revealed
Here's everything you need to know about the Forza Motorsport unlock time.
Turn 10's racing game Forza Motorsport releases in just a few days to those who paid for the Premium Edition, but it'll also be available to those who didn't next week on October 10. Depending on which version you bought and where you're located will determine when you'll have access to it.
Those who paid for early access can play it on October 5 at 12:01 AM local time all over the world, except for Central and Pacific Time in the US, where it unlocks at 11:01 and 9:01 on October 4, respectively. This suggests players in Mountain Time should see their games unlock at 10:01, though this wasn't made explicit by the studio, so it remains a bit unclear.
Unlike Forza Horizon 5, Forza Motorsport is a more traditional racing game that'll have you competing on race tracks rather than driving around in open terrains. So don't expect to race in sandstorms or around volcanoes. Instead, be prepared to drive in a more controlled environment.
Leading up to its release, Turn 10 revealed that it had changed certain aspects of career mode and how its AI behaves. Now, when you're racing against bots, they'll act like "professional drivers," instead of earning money to unlock new cars, players will receive Car Points.
Listed below are Forza Motorsport release times.
Forza Motorsport release times
Seattle
- October 4 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)
- October 9 at 9:01 PM PT
Chicago
- October 4 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)
- October 9 at 11:01 PM CDT
New York
- October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)
- October 10 at 12:01 AM EDT
Ciudad De Mexico
- October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)
- October 10 at 12:01 AM CST
São Paulo
- October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)
- October 10 at 12:01 AM
London
- October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)
- October 10 at 12:01 AM BST
Berlin
- October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)
- October 10 at 12:01 AM CEST
Saudi Arabia
- October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)
- October 10 at 12:01 AM AST
India
- October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)
- October 10 at 12:01 AM IST
China
- October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)
- October 10 at 12:01 AM HKT
Japan
- October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)
- October 10 at 12:01 AM JST
Sydney
- October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)
- October 10 at 12:01 AM AEDT
Auckland
- October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)
- October 10 at 12:01 AM NZDT
Steam Players
- October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)
- October 10 at 12:01 AM EDT
