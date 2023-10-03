Forza Motorsport Release Times Revealed

Turn 10's racing game Forza Motorsport releases in just a few days to those who paid for the Premium Edition, but it'll also be available to those who didn't next week on October 10. Depending on which version you bought and where you're located will determine when you'll have access to it.

Those who paid for early access can play it on October 5 at 12:01 AM local time all over the world, except for Central and Pacific Time in the US, where it unlocks at 11:01 and 9:01 on October 4, respectively. This suggests players in Mountain Time should see their games unlock at 10:01, though this wasn't made explicit by the studio, so it remains a bit unclear.

Unlike Forza Horizon 5, Forza Motorsport is a more traditional racing game that'll have you competing on race tracks rather than driving around in open terrains. So don't expect to race in sandstorms or around volcanoes. Instead, be prepared to drive in a more controlled environment.

Leading up to its release, Turn 10 revealed that it had changed certain aspects of career mode and how its AI behaves. Now, when you're racing against bots, they'll act like "professional drivers," instead of earning money to unlock new cars, players will receive Car Points.

Listed below are Forza Motorsport release times.

Forza Motorsport release times

Seattle

October 4 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)

October 9 at 9:01 PM PT

Chicago

October 4 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)

October 9 at 11:01 PM CDT

New York

October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)

October 10 at 12:01 AM EDT

Ciudad De Mexico

October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)

October 10 at 12:01 AM CST

São Paulo

October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)

October 10 at 12:01 AM

London

October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)

October 10 at 12:01 AM BST

Berlin

October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)

October 10 at 12:01 AM CEST

Saudi Arabia

October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)

October 10 at 12:01 AM AST

India

October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)

October 10 at 12:01 AM IST

China

October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)

October 10 at 12:01 AM HKT

Japan

October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)

October 10 at 12:01 AM JST

Sydney

October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)

October 10 at 12:01 AM AEDT

Auckland

October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)

October 10 at 12:01 AM NZDT

Steam Players

October 5 at 12 AM local time (Early Access)

October 10 at 12:01 AM EDT