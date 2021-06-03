Forza Motorsport Dev Gives Update On Playtests

We still know very little about Forza Motorsport, the official name of the eighth installment in the mainline Forza series, but developer Turn 10 is steadily moving forward with testing its gameplay. A beta test just finished up recently, and today the studio announced that another one will be coming up this summer.

In the most recent episode of Forza Monthly, the developer-run show giving updates on the Forza series, Creative Director Chris Esaki gave some additional detail about how the playtests are working and what they're being used for. He explained that the first test involving members of the community wrapped up in early May, and that participants had been able to go hands-on with the multiplayer component of the game.

In case you missed it: Chris Esaki stopped by the latest Forza Monthly to give an update on the Forza Motorsport playtests! You can watch the full interview on our YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/Kdpo2XS482 — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) June 3, 2021

In addition, Esaki revealed that Turn 10 will be running another community playtest this summer. The studio is using these events to solicit feedback from its audience, and it sounds like each test will probably focus on a very narrow part of the game. If you're interested in potentially participating in these playtests, you can apply here.

Forza Motorsport was announced during Microsoft’s Xbox Series X event in July 2020. The company described it as a "reimagining of the series." Finally, as Esaki had to explain today, its name really is just Forza Motorsport--doing away with the previous pattern of numbered sequels.