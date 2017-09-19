Forza Motorsport 7's First Career Races In 4K Video

The beginning of Forza Motorsport 7's Career Mode does a fine job orienting you to the wide variety of vehicles this user-friendly racing sim has to offer. Even if you've played every installment in the series--including all the Horizon spin-offs--this will be the first Forza for many. This is one of the reasons why these introductory races are thoroughly presented with verbose narration to set the scene. Not every long-running driving series has the honor of flaunting the Porsche license, so it's not surprising that developer Turn 10 Studios kicks off Forza 7 by showing off the new Porsche GT2RS. Then to illustrate the diversity of vehicle types, the competition shifts to trucks for the second race. This video concludes by showing off the challenges of driving in severe weather.

Forza Motorsport 7 is set to release on October 3, 2017 for Xbox One and Windows.