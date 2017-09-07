Forza Motorsport 7 Xbox One And PC Demo Detailed As Game Goes Gold

Forza Motorsport 7 is nearly ready for release. Developer Turn 10 announced today the game has gone gold, meaning physical copies are ready to begin being manufactured. Alongside this news, Turn 10 released a new commercial and details regarding a demo.

The demo will be available on both PC and Xbox One on September 19, and will showcase three different racing experiences within the game. You'll get to drive the Forza 7 cover car, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, on Dubai's Jebel Hafeet Pass, a winding mountain highway that's one of the world's most famous driving roads. You can also head to the high-speed Mugello circuit in Italy and drive the Mercedes Benz Tankpool racing truck.

Of course, the third experience takes you to the legendary Nürburgring Grand Prix circuit and lets you test out the Nissan Nismo GT-R LM. Players will be challenged to handle the Ring's complex corners and elevation changes, while dealing with the dynamic track conditions. "Racing through rainstorms laced with thunder and lightning make for a visual showcase and for a challenge like no other--where dynamic puddles grow and shrink with the intensity of the rain," says the game's website.

Forza Motorsport 7 officially launches on October 3, but anyone who's preordered the Ultimate Edition will get early access on September 29. PC players can get a look at Forza 7's minimum and recommended system requirements here, and if you plan on playing on console you should check out this look at gameplay on an Xbox One X.