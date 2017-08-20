Forza Motorsport 7 PC System Requirements Revealed

During Gamescom 2017, Forza Motorsport 7 developer Turn 10 Studios revealed the minimum and recommended specifications for the PC version of its upcoming racing game. This also included the ideal graphics settings for a general range of PC setups and the framerate players should expect.

The following chart outlines the specs and performance expectations:

Low Quality Recommended Ultra Quality Notebook Resolution 720p 1080p 4K 720p Framerate 30 FPS 60 FPS 60 FPS 30 FPS RAM 8 GB 8 GB 16 GB 8 GB Intel CPU Core i5-750 Core i5-4460 Core i7-6700K Core i5-6200U AMD CPU FX-6300 FX-8350 Ryzen 7 CPU - Nvidia GPU GT 740 / GTX 650 GTX 670 / GTX 1050 Ti GTX 1080 * Intel HD 520 AMD GPU R7 250X RX 560 RX Vega 64 * Intel HD 520 Video RAM 2 GB 4GB 8GB -

*Integrated graphics processor

The PC version will support ultra-wide 21:9 resolutions and an unlocked framerate. In addition, there will be cross-play between Xbox One and PC players, and the game is part of the Xbox Play Anywhere program, providing access on both platforms when you buy a digital copy. Turn 10 also listed out all the compatible peripherals for the PC version which ranges from the latest game pads to the breadth of steering wheels from Thrustmaster, Fanatec, and Logitech. Forza Motorsport 7 is set to release on October 3 for both PC and Xbox One.