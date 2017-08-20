Forza Motorsport 7 PC System Requirements Revealed

A smooth road ahead.

During Gamescom 2017, Forza Motorsport 7 developer Turn 10 Studios revealed the minimum and recommended specifications for the PC version of its upcoming racing game. This also included the ideal graphics settings for a general range of PC setups and the framerate players should expect.

The following chart outlines the specs and performance expectations:

Low QualityRecommendedUltra QualityNotebook
Resolution720p1080p4K720p
Framerate30 FPS60 FPS60 FPS30 FPS
RAM8 GB8 GB16 GB8 GB
Intel CPUCore i5-750Core i5-4460Core i7-6700KCore i5-6200U
AMD CPUFX-6300FX-8350Ryzen 7 CPU-
Nvidia GPUGT 740 / GTX 650GTX 670 / GTX 1050 TiGTX 1080* Intel HD 520
AMD GPUR7 250XRX 560RX Vega 64* Intel HD 520
Video RAM2 GB4GB8GB-

*Integrated graphics processor

The PC version will support ultra-wide 21:9 resolutions and an unlocked framerate. In addition, there will be cross-play between Xbox One and PC players, and the game is part of the Xbox Play Anywhere program, providing access on both platforms when you buy a digital copy. Turn 10 also listed out all the compatible peripherals for the PC version which ranges from the latest game pads to the breadth of steering wheels from Thrustmaster, Fanatec, and Logitech. Forza Motorsport 7 is set to release on October 3 for both PC and Xbox One.

