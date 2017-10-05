Forza Motorsport 7 Dev Will Change VIP Offer And Apologizes To Players For Causing Frustration

Forza Motorsport 7's developer, Turn 10, has apologized to players who bought the Ultimate Edition of the game, saying it is sorry if its VIP pass was misleading or disappointing. It's promising to make it up to players, and also says it will improve stability and performance in its PC release.

"We heard loud and clear from Ultimate Edition owners expressing frustration over the VIP membership offer in Forza Motorsport 7," wrote Turn 10's Alan Hartman on the game's website. "We immediately updated the VIP description in the Windows Store to alleviate any future confusion. As head of the studio, I apologize for any confusion or frustration our players may have experienced."

Forza 7's VIP pass works differently than the VIP pass in Forza 6, which gave pass holders double racing credit on all races, and this wasn't made explicitly clear in the game's earlier description. In Forza 7, those who purchase the $20 VIP pass or obtain it via the $100 Ultimate Edition get access to 5 mod cards. Each of these is good for double racing credit in 5 races, meaning there's a maximum cap of 25 times you can get the double rewards. Now, that system is about to change again.

"This new system will work like it did in Forza Motorsport 6, offering a 2X base credit bonus after every race. We've already started work on this feature and we will release it as soon as possible. Look for more information on this update as we near the release date," said Hartman.

To make it up to players, VIP holders will receive 1 million credits and these four additional Forza Edition cars, which are now available for download from the in-game message center:

2016 Jaguar F-TYPE Project 7 Forza Edition

2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Forza Edition

2017 Acura NSX Forza Edition

2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S Forza Edition

Turn 10 also said it's aware of some stability and performance issues in the game for some PC players. It said some of those issues were fixed in the Forza 7 update released on launch day, but the studio will continue to investigate and resolve issues as quickly as possible.

The latest entry in the Forza series is out now on Xbox One and PC. For more, check out GameSpot's Forza Motorsport 7 review.