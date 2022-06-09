Forza Horizon 5's Hot Wheels Expansion Apparently Leaked

Forza Horizon 5's first expansion could be seeing the return of Hot Wheels, according to a leak.

According to Forza Horizon 5's Steam page, the game's banner was briefly updated with a picture of the Hot Wheels expansion, as seen in the screenshot from Wario64 below. The expansion was listed to be included in Forza Horizon 5's Premium Add-Ons bundle. Two total expansions are expected to launch for the game.

This Hot Wheels expansion will most likely be officially revealed soon, either at Summer Games Fest on Thursday or the Xbox/Bethesda showcase this upcoming Sunday.

If this proves to be real, then this wouldn't be the first time Forza Horizon collaborated with Hot Wheels. Forza Horizon 3's second expansion focused on Hot Wheels, and Forza Horizon 4 had a Hot Wheels Legends DLC car pack. The franchise has had creative and interesting concepts for its expansions. Forza Horizon 3 also had the snow-covered Blizzard Mountain expansion, while Forza Horizon 4 had Fortune Island filled with perilous terrain and thunderstorms, as well as a Lego-themed expansion.

In our Forza Horizon 5 review, we said, "Forza Horizon 5 is another meaningful evolution of the series as opposed to a reinvention, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a case of more of the same. Even when it is familiar, Forza Horizon 5 makes small, but thoughtful changes to its established blueprint that hones in on the people behind the cars in a way that the franchise has previously just glossed over."

Forza Horizon 5 is also available on Xbox Game Pass, but any upcoming expansions will need to be purchased separately. However, the expansions are included within the game's premium edition.