Forza Horizon 5's 11 Biomes Revealed, Look Amazing

Forza Horizon 5 is hitting the roads later this year on Xbox and PC, and the developers at Playground Games have now shown off a lot more of the racing game as part of a livestream.

The 30-minute broadcast below features creative director Mike Brown and associate art director Conar Cross showing off the different biomes of the game's setting, Mexico, and the new Emerald Circuit race. This is a live gameplay demonstration, and the game is certainly looking very good ahead of its scheduled release in November.

The stream includes a first-ever look at Forza Horizon 5's new swamp location, which is filled with water and mud aplenty, with gorgeous scenes in the background. The water, in particular, looks lovely, featuring a nice blue-green hue. Some of the 10 other locations you'll explore in Forza Horizon 5 include the tropical coast, farmlands, arid hills, the jungle, the desert, a rocky coast, the city of Guanajuato, and a volcano with snow on top of it.

"We knew from the beginning that we wanted this to be the biggest Forza Horizon yet," Brown said on the Xbox Wire (of note, the Forza Horizon 5 map is 1.5x the size of Forza Horizon 4's). "However, if we wanted to be the biggest, then we felt we also needed to offer the most diversity and contrast as well. "Mexico is almost like the whole world in one country: snowy peaks, tropical jungles, epic canyons, beautiful beaches, ancient architecture, and modern cities. When you add on Mexico's incredible culture--the music, the art, the history, the people--there is no more exciting location for the Horizon Festival."

Click through the images in the gallery below to get a closer look at the 11 different biomes in Forza Horizon 5.

The Volcano biome in Forza Horizon 5

Gallery

It has also been confirmed that Seasons will return to Forza Horizon 5, which means each of the 11 different biomes will make their way through four distinct seasons. "As an example, spring means the rainy season in the jungles and farmland of Mexico, while summer could bring intense tropical thunderstorms along the coasts. Forza Horizon 5's seasons ensure Mexico is constantly evolving, encouraging players to explore the world in full each time the seasons change," Microsoft said.

In addition to Forza Horizon 5, Playground has a second team working on the new Fable.

Forza Horizon 5 is set to launch November 9 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Preorders are live now, and Game Pass members will get the standard version with the option to upgrade with a Premium add-on.