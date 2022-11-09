Forza Horizon 5 Updates Brings Donut Media Cosmetics And New Cars
One brand new car, three returning from previous games, and a swath of bug fixes also characterize this patch.
Forza Horizon 5 has added a new story mission set in the Donut Media Test Track, eight accolades, and cosmetics themed around Donut Media. These cosmetics include clothing, emotes, and other collectibles.
Other new content includes new unlockable cars, such as the brand new 2020 Lynk&Co #62 Cyan Racing 03. The 1965 Morris Mini-Traveller, the 1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon, and the 1953 Morris Minor Series II Traveler all return to Forza in this update. In car customization, the update adds 21 new Rocket Bunny Widebody kits.
The latest #ForzaHorizon5 update, Donut Media, is now rolling out for download on Xbox, Windows and Steam. Here’s a look at the fixes and improvements available in this release. As always, the full changelog can be found in our patch notes: https://t.co/YBmGWgTLXy pic.twitter.com/erTQvf3lhG— Forza Support (@forza_support) November 8, 2022
The PC version has also received a number of improvements, most notably two new presets, Ultra and Extreme, which render reflections for the player's car in Free Roam, Races, and Drivatar in Photo mode. Other additions include AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2, Enhanced DirectX Raytracing, NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution, NVIDIA DLAA, and 3DRap Hand Controller HC1 compatibility.
The remainder of the patch is bug fixes. In addition to general performance and stability fixes, the updates fixed an issue where car type sorting did not display in alphabetical order and an issue where players were constantly prompted to set a route in the world map for a Horizon Origins Story. The update also improved ASL and BSL implementation in story missions, as well as adding general improvements to voice overs in Horizon Stories.
You can read the full patch notes below or on the Forza website.
Version Number:
- Xbox One: 2.527.960.0
- Xbox Series: 3.527.960.0
- PC: 3.527.960.0
- Steam: 1.527.960.0
New Features
- Horizon Story "Donut Media @ Horizon" featuring the "Donut Media Test Track"
- 8 Accolades
- Donut Media clothing items, emotes, ForzaLink, and collectible
Unlockable Cars
- New To Forza
- 2020 Lynk&Co #62 Cyan Racing 03
- Returning To Forza
- 1965 Morris Mini-Traveller
- 1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon
- 1953 Morris Minor Series II Traveler
Car Customization
- 21 New Rocket Bunny Widebody Kits:
- 1997 BMW M3
- 2005 BMW M3
- 1992 Honda NSX-R
- 2003 Honda S2000
- 2015 Lexus RC F
- 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 1997 Mazda RX-7 (features 2 Rocket Bunny widebody kits)
- 1993 Nissan 240SX SE
- 1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432
- 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z
- 1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K's
- 1994 Nissan Silvia K's
- 1998 Nissan Silvia K's Aero
- 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R
- 1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec
- 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS
- 2013 Subaru BRZ
- 2013 Toyota 86
- 1992 Volkswagen Golf GTI 16v Mk2
- 2014 Volkswagen Golf R
PC Improvements
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2
- Enhanced DirectX Raytracing
- Includes two new presets "Ultra" and "Extreme" which render reflections for the player's car in Free Roam, Races, and Drivatar reflections in Photo Mode
- NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution
- NVIDIA DLAA
- 3DRap Hand Controller HC1 compatibility
Bug fixes
General
- Fixed an issue where players were systematically getting prompted to set a route in the world map for Horizon Origins story
- Fixed an issue where "Car Type" sorting was not displaying in alphabetical order
- General improvements to ASL and BSL for various Story missions
- General improvements to localized VOs in Horizon Stories
- General performance and stability fixes
- Fixed an issue where big hats were not visible in some cabriolets while in free roam
- Fixed an issue with the Tankito Doritos outfit where the hat was missing the brand logo
- Fixed an issue where the microphone was missing from the Karaoke emote
Cars
- Fixed an issue with the 2020 Toyota Supra GR where all engine check lights were active at the same time
EventLab
- Improvements to the Props memory budget UI showing incorrect values upon re-editing a custom blueprint
PC
- Fixed an issue where Steering Wheels input mapping layout was changing to default after restarting the client
- Fixed an issue with 40xx Series NVIDIA GPUs where default graphic preset was set as "Low" instead of "Extreme"
