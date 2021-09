Forza Horizon 5 Reveals Its Initial Car List

Ahead of its launch on November 9, Forza Horizon 5 has revealed its initial list of cars and manufacturers you can expect to see in the game at launch. While the list is already extensive, there are more cars still to be announced before launch, and players can also expect to see more vehicles added in post-launch updates as was done with Forza Horizon 4.

Developer Playground Games has confirmed that the Festival Playlist from FH4 will be returning for the upcoming title, a battle pass-style system that will reward players for completing seasonal content and challenges. As in the previous games, the Festival Playlist rewards will include both cars that are new to the series and returning favorites.

For now, there are several cars making their franchise debut in the list of vehicles available at launch, including the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Premium, the 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15, and Porsche's electric Taycan Turbo S.

Playground Games has also confirmed that Forza Horizon 5 will introduce raytracing to the series for the very first time, though only in Forzavista, the game's vehicle viewing mode. Raytracing in Forzavista will be available for players on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Here's the full list of cars that will be available in game on day one, accurate as of September 7: