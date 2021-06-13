Forza Horizon 5 Preorders Are Live Now Ahead of Its Holiday Release

One of the biggest games revealed during Microsoft's E3 2021 showcase was undoubtedly Forza Horizon 5, a new open-world racing game set in Mexico. Forza Horizon 5 releases on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC on November 9, just in time for the holidays. Those interested in burning rubber across a sprawling and gorgeous open world can preorder their copy of Forza Horizon 5 now.

Forza Horizon 5 is available to preorder in three editions: standard, Deluxe, and Premium. The Premium version of the game comes with early access starting November 5. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play the standard edition for free at launch, and add-on bundles will be available for purchase if you want the Deluxe/Premium content. If you're not already signed up for Game Pass, be sure to take advantage of a limited-time offer that gets you your first three months for $1.

Developer Playground Games promises that Forza Horizon 5 will have the largest world to date in the spin-off racing series. It will also have some dynamic weather events, which were shown off in the debut trailer, such as dust and tropical storms. Horizon 5's weather events will change on a weekly basis, so you can expect a lot of variety from week to week. It seems as if Horizon 5 will have more diverse terrains and trappings than previous entries in the series, as you'll drive through cities, ruins, jungles, deserts, beaches, and many more environments across the scenic tracks.