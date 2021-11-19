Forza Horizon 5 Is The Biggest Xbox Game Launch In History

Microsoft has announced that Forza Horizon 5 enjoyed the "biggest first week" in the history of Xbox. It reached more than 10 million players in that time, the company said.

Forza Horizon 5 is the "biggest" Xbox game ever over its first week for Xbox in general and for Game Pass, Microsoft said in a tweet. The company did not say what it meant by "biggest," however.

Forza Horizon 5 is off to a fast start

The racing game hasn't necessarily sold 10 million copies, however, as it's available on Game Pass across console and PC. And there is no word on if Forza Horizon 5 is profitable from a cost perspective. Still, it's a massive figure and a sign of the power of Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Horizon 5 got off to a very fast start, reaching a record-setting 4.5 million people right out of the gate, so this big success is not much of a surprise.

Given the very strong start for Forza Horizon 5, it'll be interesting to see how Microsoft's next big game, Halo Infinite, performs in the market. Not only is the game included with Game Pass, but the multiplayer element is completely free-to-play, so its potential audience is massive.

GameSpot's Forza Horizon 5 review scored the racing game a 9/10. "Forza Horizon 5 is another meaningful evolution of the series as opposed to a reinvention, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a case of more of the same," reviewer Alessandro Barbosa said. "Even when it is familiar, Forza Horizon 5 makes small, but thoughtful changes to its established blueprint that hones in on the people behind the cars in a way that the franchise has previously just glossed over."