Forza Horizon 5: How To Start The Hot Wheels DLC

Xbox's premier racing series is once again returning to the world of plastic tracks and cars with Forza Horizon 5's Hot Wheels expansion. Following in the footsteps of 2017's Hot Wheels DLC for Forza Horizon 3, this additional content brings with it some new vehicles, plenty of fresh challenges to take on, extra bonus boards to knock down, and more. But before you can get to blazing through the Mattel-flavored region, you'll need to get there--so here's how to start the Hot Wheels DLC.

How to start the Hot Wheels DLC in Forza Horizon 5

The process of putting rubber to the iconic orange road differs slightly depending on whether you've played the base game or not before. If you're returning to the game, you'll find the Hot Wheels expansion map can be accessed in the north of the game's base map in Mexico. However, that's not immediately true if you're a brand-new player.

To begin your Hot Wheels adventure as a new Forza Horizon 5 player, you'll first need to knock a few things out at the beginning of the base game. This shouldn't take too long, though. Simply complete the following steps:

Play the initial driving sequence

Create a character

Pick your first car

Complete the first main mission

Once you've done these things, open up your map and take a look at the northern section near the volcano to find a big Hot Wheels icon staring back at you. Click it to be transported to the expansion, where you can begin your new adventure. This would, of course mean you haven't seen virtually any of the base game, but if you're primarily interested in the Hot Wheels version of the award-winning racing game, we won't judge you. If you wind up back in the base game, however, be sure to use our guides on Barn Finds, the best cars overall, the most expensive cars, and more.