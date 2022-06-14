Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels Expansion Will Let You Build Your Own Gravity-Defying Tracks

As part of Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase Extended, new details have emerged about Forza Horizon 5's upcoming Hot Wheels expansion, including what new cars players will be able to take for a spin and the ability to create custom tracks.

The $20 expansion, which can be bought as a standalone purchase, will take players to the clouds above Mexico to join the Hot Wheels Academy and compete to become a Hot Wheels legend. The expansion will include 10 new vehicles, four of which are Hot Wheels cars scaled up to "real-life" proportions. The list of new cars can be found under the video below.

2000 Hot Wheels Deora II

2012 Hot Wheels Bad to the Blade

2013 Hot Wheels Baja Bone Shaker

2018 Hot Wheels Chevrolet COPO Camaro

2006 Mosler MT900 GT3

2018 Subaru WRX STI ARX Supercar

2019 Brabham BT62

2019 Italdesign DaVinci Concept

2020 Sierra Cars #23 Yokohama Alpha

2021 Hennessey Venom F5

While Hot Wheels immediately brings to mind orange loop-de-loops, there will actually be four different kinds of tracks to race on in Forza Horizon 5's upcoming expansion. In addition to the iconic orange tracks, players will also compete on gravity-defying magnet tracks, ice tracks, and water tracks, which should keep races interesting. Those tracks will weave in and out of four new biomes: the rocky Giant's Canyon, the ice and lava-filled Ice Cauldron, the lush trees and waterfalls of Forest Falls, and the Horizon Nexus, a hub area suspended above the clouds via a web of orange Hot Wheels tracks.

The expansion sports over 200 kilometers of track, and players will be able to make their own custom Hot Wheels courses with the 80 new track and stunt pieces that make up the new Hot Wheels Creation Kit as part of the game's Event Lab mode.

To experience the new expansion, players will just need to have completed Forza Horizon 5's initial tutorial, and the entire experience is playable in co-op.

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels arrives July 19. The Hot Wheels expansion is the first of two planned expansions for Forza Horizon 5, which will introduce new cars, locations, and "gameplay twists." The expansion is included as part of the game's Premium Add-Ons bundle, Premium Edition bundle, and Expansions bundle.