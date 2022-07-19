Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels DLC Bonus Board Locations

If you're diving into Forza Horizon 5's Hot Wheels DLC, you're going to have plenty to keep you busy, including a fresh selection of bonus boards to seek out and knock down. Unlike in the main game, however, the expansion only features XP Boards, so you won't be needing to track down any Fast Travel Boards to get around. There are 25 XP Boards in total, so rounding them all up shouldn't take too long. And while you could purchase the in-game treasure map for $2.99 to reveal the location of every board, we're here to save you the dough with some handy pics below that show you exactly where to find them all.

All bonus board locations

There are nine XP Boards on the northern part of the map.

The northern part of the Hot Wheels map.

There are two XP Boards on the top section of the western part of the map.

The top of the western part of the Hot Wheels map.

There are six XP Boards on the bottom part of the western section of the map.

The bottom of the western part of the Hot Wheels map.

There are seven XP Boards on the eastern portion of the map.

The eastern part of the Hot Wheels map.

Lastly, there is one XP Board in the very center of the map.

The center of the Hot Wheels map.

When you've wrapped up all of the XP Boards in Hot Wheels Park, you can get back to unlocking the expansion's exciting new car lineup.