Forza Horizon 5 Holiday Accolades - Where To Smash Snowmen, Candy Canes, And More

The Forza Horizon 5 limited-time Holiday Accolades are now up for grabs, and if you can complete the game's 13 challenges, you'll earn yourself such wintry rewards as the Silent Night Music Box horn, the Snowman avatar costume, and more--not to mention plenty more Accolades if you're looking to climb the Forza Hall of Fame leaderboards. Here's everything you'll need to do, plus everything you'll earn for doing it, with the Forza Horizon 5 Holiday Accolade challenges.

Forza Holiday challenges

There are 13 total challenges to complete in Forza Horizon 5's Accolades menu, and completing all of them will complete the Evolving World category--for now, anyway. Future holidays such as Chinese New Year and Halloween will include their own Evolving World Accolades, but this season you need only to worry about the Holiday Accolades, which are:

Challenge Reward Visit the Ice Rink inside the Stadium during the holidays 50 Accolades Earn 5,000 Skill Score in any Peel at the Ice Rink inside the Stadium during the holidays 50 Accolades Visit Guanajuato during the new year 50 Accolades Visit Mulege during the holidays 50 Accolades Smash 25 candy canes during the holidays 50 Accolades Smash 25 lanterns in the 2014 Toyota AT38 or 2016 Toyota AT37 during the holidays 50 Accolades / Blue Camo Utility Trousers Visit Guanajuato during the holidays 50 Accolades Smash 25 Christmas trees during the holidays 50 Accolades Earn five Drift or E-Drift Skills at the Ice Rink within one minute 50 Accolades Smash 25 snowmen, 25 Christmas trees, and 25 candy canes in any Mazda during the holidays 250 Accolades / Silent Night Music Box (first 15 smashed snowmen also unlocks Snowman avatar costume) Earn five Air Skills at the Ice Rink during the holidays 50 Accolades / "To The Moon" Forza Link option

You may have noticed the above list only accounts for 11 challenges. The last two both include large lists of cars you'll need to own (either through gifting, buying, or wheelspins) if you want to finish off the full list of Accolades within the Evolving World category. We'll give you those separately below.

Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, sorry I must smash you.

Series 2 Collector - Own the following cars to earn 1,000 Accolades:

2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

2012 Lamborghini Aventador J

2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Spyder Performante

2011 Ferrari 599 GTO

2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello

1939 Maserati 8CTF

1962 Peel P50

1965 Peel Trident

Series 3 Collector - Own the following cars to earn 1,000 Accolades:

2016 Zenvo TS1

2015 Jaguar XK-S

1971 Ford Mustang Mach-1

1989 Lotus Carlton

2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Artic Trucks AT37

2014 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38

2003 Toyota Celica SS-I

2013 D8 Donkervoort GTO

To find Christmas trees and candy canes, search inside Guanajuato. Lanterns will be there too, after Christmas. Snowmen, meanwhile, are all over Mulege. These town hubs offer a lot of decor in relatively small areas, which will help you complete these festive challenges quickly. The Stadium Ice Rink is just south of Guanajuato. Make sure to perform your tricks on the ice itself, not just around the general area.