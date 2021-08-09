Forza Horizon 5 Full Map And 2020 Toyota Supra Revealed

Forza Horizon 5 developers have shown new gameplay footage, including a brand new car and a full map reveal for the game. In a 30-minute livestream creative director Mike Brown and associate art director Conor Cross showed off some gameplay of some of the biomes in Mexico in Forza Horizon 5 and announced the 2020 Toyota Supra GR.

After showing off the real version of the 2020 Toyota Supra GR, Brown gave a quick overview of some of the body modifications players can make to the car, which he said will be given to players very early on in the game. After that, the developers took the Toyota Supra on a spin through a selection of Forza Horizon 5's 11 biomes, showing off the Rocky Coast, Sandy Desert, and Living Desert all during the stormy Autumn season.

The team also showed off one of Forza Horizon 5's races, the Mulegé Town Scramble, which has racers weaving in and out of buildings on dirt roads in a small, vibrant town. This race is part of the Wilds festival, one of six Horizon festivals in the game, focused on off-road, dirt racing.

The Forza Horizon 5 team also revealed the entire overworld map of the game, which is 50% larger than Forza Horizon 4's map. The massive world also features one of the longest highways ever in the series, spanning nearly the entire map.

Forza Horizon 5 is aiming to be the biggest and most diverse game in the series, covering a wide variety of biomes across Mexico. Forza Horizon 5 releases on November 9 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and will be available on launch day as part of Xbox Game Pass.