Forza 7 Review Roundup

Forza 7 is the latest installment in the Forza Motorsport series, and it's out now. It's already been updated, and its Fast and Furious DLC is also available now, but how is the base game?

Reviews have started to go live for Turn 10's new racer, and critics seem impressed. Miguel Concepcion awarded the game an 8/10 in our Forza 7 review, saying it has an "imperfect roster and a selection of modes that doesn't compare to the comprehensiveness of Forza 6 at launch" but that is still "a feature-rich and competition-diverse bundle of racing events that keep you coming back for more." Check the game out in the videos listed below, or you can always play the Xbox One / PC demo if you want to play Forza 7 for yourself.

You can also see more critics' opinions in our review roundup. Alternatively, check out GameSpot sister site Metacritic for a wider view on Forza 7's critical reception.

Game : Forza Motorport 7

: Forza Motorport 7 Developer / Publisher : Turn 10 / Microsoft

: Turn 10 / Microsoft Platforms : Xbox One, PC

: Xbox One, PC Release date : Out now

: Out now Price: US $60 / £45 / AU $100

GameSpot -- 8/10

"By the time I had logged a couple dozen hours in Forza 7, the confluence of environmental and driving realism unexpectedly inspired me to recreate real-life racing events like the famous 1996 Zanardi pass at Laguna Seca. These are the kinds of experiments that Forza 7 inspires, thanks in part to the game's variety and flexibility. Even with an imperfect roster and a selection of modes that doesn't compare to the comprehensiveness of Forza 6 at launch, Forza Motorsport 7 is still a feature-rich and competition-diverse bundle of racing events that keep you coming back for more. The ability to control the weather to create rich, painterly cloudy backdrops goes a long way in making up for the lack of zombie modes and the Toyota MR2." -- Miguel Concepcion [Full review]

IGN -- 9.2/10

"Microsoft pitched Forza Motorsport 7 as the ultimate automotive playset, and it's hard to argue otherwise. With enough cars to fill a dozen museums and the most generous selection of tracks to date in the series, the amount of driving, experimenting, and racing here is absolutely mammoth. Accessible as always for beginners but crammed with content targeted at lifelong car junkies, Forza Motorsport 7 is Turn 10's finest love letter to speed and style this generation, no matter what language you speak." -- Luke Reilly [Full review]

Eurogamer -- Recommended

"Arguably, Horizon has now become the lead Forza series, and Forza 7 is clearly inspired by its open-hearted generosity, its accessibility, its willingness to entertain. It doesn't quite hit those heights - and it's sad that this jubilant mood is tainted with a hint of muddled avarice. But you shouldn't let that distract you from what is, regardless, the most fun Forza Motorsport yet." -- Oli Welsh [Full review]

PC Gamer -- 82/100

"Prize Crates are an irritating blemish on the bodywork of an otherwise elegant series, but Forza is still formidable, even with this grabby monkey on its back. An uneven drip of credits don't make driving a '70 Chevelle in first person on a rainy track as the sun cracks through the clouds any less stunning. It's the songbird of cars, the sublime ocean cliffside filling the car poet with wonder and respect. Not much respect for time or skill, but respect for cars at least." -- James Davenport [Full review]

GamesRadar+ -- 5/5

"With some long-ish load times and still-underwhelming visual damage in major crashes, one day it will be bettered, though it’s unlikely we’ll see that happen in this console generation. There’s no other modern racing this good at what it does. Forza Motorsport 7 is the best serious racer on current-gen, and you need to play it." -- Justin Towell [Full review]