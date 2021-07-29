Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 8 Halo Infinite Beta Sign-Up How to Save Xbox Storage Back 4 Blood Beta August Games with Gold Fortnite Week 8 Challenges

Forza 7 Reaching "End Of Life" Status, Will Be Removed From Sale Soon

Turn 10 has announced that you soon won't be able to buy Forza Motorsport 7.

By on

Comments

Forza Motorsport 7, the most recent entry in Forza's simulation racing series, will soon reach the end of its life. Developer Turn 10 has announced that Forza 7 will be removed from sale on September 15, although it will continue to support online services for the foreseeable future.

In a blog post, the studio shared that Forza 7 will reach "End of Life" status, about four years after its original release in 2017. While this sounds dramatic, in essence it just means that you won't be able to buy Forza 7 or play it with Game Pass anymore after September 15.

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite Technical Preview Livestream
  2. Apex Legends: Emergence - Seer Abilities Gameplay Trailer
  3. I Played Cyberpunk 2077 7 Months Later
  4. Pokémon Unite - Cinderace MVP Gameplay
  5. Xbox - August 2021 Games with Gold
  6. Hot Wheels Unleashed - Official Diecast Gameplay Trailer
  7. The Ascent Video Review
  8. NEO: The World Ends with You - Official Launch Trailer
  9. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - Official Launch Trailer
  10. Annapurna Interactive Showcase
  11. Best Games Of 2021 So Far
  12. Bless Unleashed - Official Exclusive Cinematic Launch Date Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Forza Motorsport 7 Video Review

The game isn't shutting down, though; in fact, the developer is even offering a discount on the game right now if you want to grab it before it's pulled from the Microsoft Store. From now until its "End of Life" date, you can grab Forza 7 for just $10, which is 75% off its normal price. In addition, if you're a Game Pass subscriber and have bought DLC in the past but don't own the full game, Turn 10 is giving you a copy of the game for free. Tokens to redeem it will be delivered through Xbox Message Center from now through August 2.

Forza 7's removal from sale might seem a bit premature, considering we still don't know anything about the next entry in the Motorsport series. It's right on pace with past Forza Motorsport titles, though, as Forza 6 reached "End of Life" on September 15, 2019. In addition, Forza Horizon 5 is coming later this year.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Forza Motorsport 7
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)