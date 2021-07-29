Forza 7 Reaching "End Of Life" Status, Will Be Removed From Sale Soon

Forza Motorsport 7, the most recent entry in Forza's simulation racing series, will soon reach the end of its life. Developer Turn 10 has announced that Forza 7 will be removed from sale on September 15, although it will continue to support online services for the foreseeable future.

In a blog post, the studio shared that Forza 7 will reach "End of Life" status, about four years after its original release in 2017. While this sounds dramatic, in essence it just means that you won't be able to buy Forza 7 or play it with Game Pass anymore after September 15.

The game isn't shutting down, though; in fact, the developer is even offering a discount on the game right now if you want to grab it before it's pulled from the Microsoft Store. From now until its "End of Life" date, you can grab Forza 7 for just $10, which is 75% off its normal price. In addition, if you're a Game Pass subscriber and have bought DLC in the past but don't own the full game, Turn 10 is giving you a copy of the game for free. Tokens to redeem it will be delivered through Xbox Message Center from now through August 2.

Forza 7's removal from sale might seem a bit premature, considering we still don't know anything about the next entry in the Motorsport series. It's right on pace with past Forza Motorsport titles, though, as Forza 6 reached "End of Life" on September 15, 2019. In addition, Forza Horizon 5 is coming later this year.