Fortnite's Spring Breakout Event Brings Back Egg Launcher, Outfits, And More

Spring has officially sprung in the Northern Hemisphere, and Fortnite is celebrating the start of the new season with its first-ever springtime event. Called "Spring Breakout," this new limited-time event adds new outfits, an egg-themed weapon, and more.

Epic Games ran down all the details in a blog post, and we've broken down the key details here to get you up to speed quickly.

New Content To Unlock

Running March 30-April 7, the Spring Breakout event brings back the Egg Launcher weapon, which, as its name suggests, lets you shoot eggs to celebrate Easter. Players can also complete a new quest from Webster--a new character who offers Legendary quests--\that rewards you with the Tactical Quaxes pickaxe. This quest goes live on Thursday, April 1, but it is no April Fools' joke.

Additionally, Fortnite's island is getting new eggs that, when consumed, make you hop like a bunny rabbit.

Behold, the Egg Launcher

New Items To Buy

Fortnite's in-game store is being stocked with new items to buy, themed around spring and Easter. The Bunny Brawler, Rabbit Raider, and Quackling outfits are all returning.

Some of the new items in Fortnite's in-game store

Spring Breakout Cup

Starting April 2 is the Spring Breakout Cup, which is a Duos competition series. Players have three hours to complete up to 10 matches to earn tournament points. The top-earners for each region will receive the Webster outfit and Mecha-Feathers back bling.

Players must be account level 30 or above and have 2FA enabled to compete.

The Spring Breakout Cup is almost here

More Papercraft

Fortnite fans who want to craft items in the real world can now download brand-new papercraft masks and foldables. These include the Stella, Rabbit Raider, and Webster masks, as well as the Bun Bun, Nitehare, and Cluck foldables.

You can download the crafting materials from Fortnite's cosplay website right now.

For more on the Spring Breakout event, head to Epic's website.