Fortnite's No-Build Mode Is Now Permanent, As New Update Adds Zero Build

After Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 began by taking the building mechanics out of the fight--and the idea became very popular--Epic Games has decided to make the no-build format its own separate and permanent mode: Fortnite Zero Build.

Zero Build is now available in Solo, Duo, Trio, and Squad matchmaking in the Discover menu found in the Fortnite lobby. Many of the new mechanics introduced with the mode--including mantling, using Ascenders to board blimps, and the overshield, will also feature in this mode.

Other changes coming with the Fortnite 20.00 March 29 patch include a new Anvil rocket launcher designed to take down IO tanks and a new funding initiative where players can choose to unvault either the Combat Assault Rifle that debuted during Chapter 2 Season 8 or the MK-Seven Assault Rifle introduced last season.

The new patch is the first patch hit the Fortnite island during Chapter 3 Season 2, joining other new additions like the Omni Sword, siege cannons and IO blimps, and a brand-new battle pass include Marvel's Doctor Strange and Prowler. Epic Games also began the season by pledging to donate all proceeds from Fortnite to Ukrainian relief funds, for which the company has already raised $70 million.