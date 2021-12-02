Fortnite's Midas Is Still Alive According To Lore Guardian Donald Mustard

The Fortnite lore world is massive and often hard to grasp, though the last year of the game has shown us a developer in Epic Games suddenly more interested in putting Fortnite story in the spotlight. Still, you'd be forgiven for losing track of who's who, who's alive, who's dead--or even what dead means in a world where characters are perpetually looping through spacetime. In his latest, teaser-filled video, Epic chief creative officer and de facto Fortnite lore bible author, Donald Mustard, has confirmed at least one piece of a much larger puzzle: Midas isn't dead.

Midas is the once (and future?) leader of GHOST, an apparent espionage branch of the Imagined Order. When we last saw the man with the golden touch, he wasn't gilding all he came in contact with, but rather turning the entire Fortnite world quite soggy. His "Device" at the end of Chapter 2, Season 2 was meant to be an unauthorized attempt to break through the Storm that surrounds the Fortnite island of Apollo.

But the plan was washed away after its momentary success gave way to a tidal wave of failures. The island was flooded for weeks in the subsequent season, and Midas has yet to be seen again to this very day. Did he drown in his own sea of chaos?

Apparently not, as Mustard said in his latest in an ongoing series of video teases. Like Phil Spencer of Xbox, Fortnite fans know to look in the background of Mustard's selfie videos when he shares them--and the R2-D2 in the background may be an additional tease--but the latest video was more blunt than usual.

I agree. Midas is AWESOME! pic.twitter.com/b1CAzRUotz — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) December 2, 2021

"Midas is great... And not dead!" Mustard said in the final second of the much longer video. The Fortnite story writer is also a talented illustrator and has been using the past few days to draw some of his and others' favorite characters and share them online, now that we approach the end of Chapter 2.

Midas emerged as one of the most important characters in Fortnite lore over the last two years, so it makes sense that he'd get a signature sketch from the executive, but the always spicy Mustard used the video to hint at something much greater, leaving fans to wonder: If Midas is alive, how might he play into the oncoming cataclysm? It's already assumed The Foundation will make a return, especially after The Rock all but confirmed he's voicing the character.

There's only one way to find out what happens next: Tune into the Fortnite Chapter 2 finale at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET on December 4, with playlists for the event opening up 30 minutes before the figurative fireworks begin.