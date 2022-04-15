Fortnite's Marvel Comics Include Free Skins And Cosmetics, Leaks Say

The upcoming comic crossover between Marvel and Fortnite may offer more than just a new story, if a recent social media leak is to be believed.

Back in February, Marvel announced Fortnite X Marvel Zero War, a collaboration between Epic Games' battle royale and the comic book titan, debuting June 8. One month later, special variant covers for the series were announced featuring characters from both sides of the collaboration. Now, news has broken that these variant covers may be teasing new skins and other cosmetics that players can gain through purchasing the real-world comics.

Free cosmetics for each Fortnite/Marvel comic issue:

- Outfit (Comic 1)

- Wrap (Comic 2)

- Pickaxe (Comic 3)

- Spray (Comic 4)

- Loading Screen (Comic 5)

You'll receive an additional OUTFIT if you redeem all of the codes! — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 15, 2022

According to prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR on Twitter, the line of comics will offer players a special cosmetic with purchase of each of the five issues including a skin in issue 1, followed by a wrap, pickaxe, spray, and loading screen in issues 2-5 respectively. An extra skin will also be available, according to the leak, to every player that redeems all five codes.

Around the same time, Hypex--another prominent Fortnite content creator--shared more variant covers from the upcoming series, including one showing off a character that Fortnite has not yet seen: Spider-Man 2099. While Peter Parker--the original webslinger--has appeared in his comic book and Tom Holland form in recent months, we have yet to meet Miguel O'Hara on Fortnite's island. If these clues pan out, that may be changing by the end of the summer.

New Fortnite x Marvel comics covers. The comics will come with free cosmetics including an outfit! pic.twitter.com/rQAhNFgKKE — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 15, 2022

This limited comic series seems to be following the same schedule as Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, a six-issue limited event starring DC Comics' super sleuth Batman that ran from April to July of last year. Each of those issues also included a special cosmetic for Fortnite, including unique skins for Harley Quinn and the Caped Crusader himself.

While you're waiting for the Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War comic to drop at your local comic shop, you should drop into Condo Canyon to help defend it from the IO forces, or head up to an IO blimp and get yourself a jetpack to fly around the island.