Fortnite's First Champion, Bugha, Is Getting His Own Icon Series Skin

In 2019, Kyle Giersdorf, better known by his online handle Bugha, won the inaugural Fortnite World Series at just 16 years old. Now, Bugha will achieve another major Fortnite milestone: He's getting his own in-game skin and complete cosmetic set. Fans will find the Bugha Icon Series set in the Item Shop starting Tuesday, July 20.

The Bugha skin will feature a range of cosmetics, including two alternate Styles (with and without his personal logo-adorned hat), as well as several of the accessories Fortnite fans would come to expect, such as his very own emote, pet, and loading screen. Here's the complete Bugha cosmetic set:

Zoey Trophy Back Bling

Bugha Blades Pickaxe

Bring It Around Emote

Bugha Elite Style

World Champion Bugha Style

Bugha Loading Screen

You can see his Emote in the video below.

Epic did not reveal a price just yet, and typically doesn't do so early anyway, but other Icon Series additions usually sell for about $20 when bundled in the Item Shop, though recent addition LeBron James does fetch a bit more than the rest.

Bugha's Late Game Tournament

Alongside the addition of Bugha to the exclusive Fortnite Icon Series, Epic is hosting a limited-time mode this week called Bugha's Late Game. Running from July 20 through July 28, teams of three will drop onto the island while the Storm is already closing in, with each team randomly assigned one of a few loadouts hand-picked by Bugha himself.

Players will compete to score "Hype" in the mode's exclusive points system. All players who earn at least 1,500 Hype before the tournament on July 28 will be eligible to compete in it, with regional prize pools of $100,000 on the line.

Epic said the tournament will take place across two rounds on July 28, though the final schedule will be revealed soon in Fortnite's in-game Competitive menu. Interested players should acquaint themselves with the complete rulebook before the event kicks off tomorrow.

Bugha isn't the only Fortnite Icon making moves this week. LeBron James is hosting a Taco Tuesday pop-up restaurant starting on (taco) Tuesday, July 20. You can also find the complete LeBron James Fortnite details here.