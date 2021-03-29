Fortnite's Dinosaur Eggs Seem Ready To Hatch

Fortnite Season 6 has already introduced various wildlife to the island, such as frogs, chickens, boar, and wolves. Now it looks like the next species is nearly ready to make its debut. Yes, dinosaurs seem primed to come to Fortnite, possibly as early as this week.

Since Fortnite Season 6 debuted in mid-March, players have noticed large blue-spotted eggs around the map. Consistently over the past two weeks since the update, the eggs seemed to be slowly hatching, and with an update just around the corner, it seems these eggs are ready to burst.

The introduction of raptors has been Epic's worst-kept secret with the Primal season, as dataminers almost immediately located files related to the dinosaurs being present on the island sometime this season. In fact, these eggs have never officially been declared "dinosaur" eggs, but it's a foregone conclusion that it's precisely those raptors that will soon sprout from the not-so-mysterious eggs.

Perhaps what's more mysterious is how these raptors might be utilized on the map. It seems likely they can be tamed, just like players already learned how to tame boar and wolves in Fortnite. But will taming them only mean they'll stand at the ready to defend your squad like those other creatures? Some players are hoping they'll become not just a new animal to tame or fight, but a new mode of transportation too.

"Maybe we could instead ride them the same way sharks are rideable," suggested one Reddit user. "Epic: raptors now need fuel," joked another. It's not such a ludicrous idea, really, and should it come to be that raptors can be tamed and/or turned to improvised transport, we'll be sure to include cover it all in a guide as soon as the fan-favorite dinosaurs debut on the island.

It's not just dinosaur eggs catching the attention of Fortnite fans. This week's Spring Breakout event seems the return of the Egg Launcher, new cosmetics, and more.