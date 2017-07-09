Fortnite's Cinematic Trailer Shows A Firefight In A Burger Joint

Epic Games has released the cinematic launch trailer for the "action building game" Fortnite, which comes out very soon. The over-the-top trailer showcases Fortnite's tone, which comes across as lighthearted and silly but in a charming way, too.

Take a look:

Fortnite launches on July 25 through paid early access on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and you can get in four days before that, on July 21, when you pre-order the Founder's Pack.

Fortnite has been in the works for a long, long time. It was frst announced at the Video Game Awards in December 2011, with Cliff Bleszinski (who has since left Epic) introducing a trailer for the game. Epic CEO Tim Sweeny previously summed up Fortnite as "sort of Minecraft meets Left 4 Dead."

When GameSpot's Peter Brown played Fortnite he found himself won over by the game. "Epic seems to have done the impossible: it's managed to make a game about gathering and crafting appealing to me, someone who typically avoids games built on similar foundations," he said in his Fortnite preview.