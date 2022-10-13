Fortnitemares 2022 Start Date, Event Details, And Crossovers

Another spooky season is upon us, and that means Fortnitemares 2022 is, too. Whether you've been around for previous Fortnitemares or you're experiencing Fortnite's yearly Halloween event for the first time, you can be sure there will be plenty of holiday-themed skins, challenges, items, and more. Read on for everything we know about Fortnitemares 2022.

When is Fortnitemares 2022?

Fortnitemares 2022 begins on October 18 and is expected to last until at least October 31, if not a bit longer. Previous Fortnitemares events have lasted into November, so that's entirely possible this time around, too.

Map changes, items, and challenges

You can expect some map changes and event-specific items to make an appearance during Fortnitemares 2022, though Epic hasn't confirmed specifics yet. We should know more when a trailer drops any day now.

We can be all but certain we'll see some sort of new monstrous enemy type, like last year's Cube Monsters make their yearly appearance to wreak havoc across the island. It's likely that we'll once again see some POIs change up to match the Halloween theme--in fact, we've already seen one, as Shifty Shafts morphed into the haunted house-like Grim Gables. Don't be surprised if candy makes a return, too, which is usually available outside of houses for you to find and eat, granting buffs to health, movement speed, and more. Lastly, we're all but guaranteed a handful of Halloween challenges to complete for XP--or possibly even event-specific cosmetics.

New skins

Halloween-themed skins will be rampant during Fortnitemares 2022, so you should expect to see the return of some from previous years alongside a selection of brand new skins.

While Epic hasn't announced the full slate of new skins coming this year, we got an early look at at least two of them (seen below) late last month.

With so many horror franchises making splashes lately, there are endless possibilities for crossovers, but the most rumored is another crossover with The Walking Dead. Previous years have included beloved characters like Rick, Daryl, and Michonne, so there's a decent chance we'll see some fresh skins from the popular zombie show in this year's selection. Some folks even expect to see everyone's favorite bat-wielding badass Negan make an appearance, but only time will tell.

We'll be sure to update this post as we learn more leading up to the event. Happy hauntings, loopers!

