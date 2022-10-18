Fortnitemares 2022 Includes Evil Dead Ash, Rick & Morty Skins

Fortnite's Halloween event features skins of Ash from Evil Dead and Rick & Morty characters.

By on

Comments

At this point, it's probably safe to assume that any pop culture character you can name is already in Fortnite in some capacity. However, it seems that Evil Dead has not yet taken the plunge, as Ash and several other figures from Rick & Morty have been revealed as skins for Fortnite's ongoing Halloween event, Fortnitemares 2022. While the Rick & Morty skins were officially shown off in the below trailer, Ash was leaked online ahead of time.

These skins include Summer, Mr. Meeseeks, and Ash Williams from the Evil Dead movies. Fortnite leaker Shiina first revealed the coming drop in a series of tweets. One image shows the Ash skin in action, albeit without his famous boomstick. The Ricky & Morty skins are live now, and it's not clear when Ash will arrive.

Click To Unmute
  1. Modern Warfare 2 Third-Person Mode Changes | GameSpot News
  2. God of War Ragnarök: The Mythology Behind Loki
  3. Modern Warfare 2 - Why I'm Cautiously Optimistic
  4. Good News For Modern Warfare 2 Players On Console | GameSpot News
  5. Apex Legends Mobile: Champions Gameplay Trailer
  6. Apex Legends | Stories from the Outlands: Last Hope
  7. Fall Guys Wormhole Wanderers Event Trailer
  8. Empyrean 2022 | Official Skins Trailer - League of Legends
  9. Hero History: Nico Marvel’s Midnight Suns
  10. The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure - Story Trailer (NSW, PS4, PC)
  11. A Plague Tale: Requiem Video Review
  12. Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands: Last Hope

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Fortnitemares Gameplay Trailer

Fortnitemares 2022 starts on October 18, and it's scheduled to last until November 1. It includes a werewolf transformation, a return of the Cube Monsters, and a new zero build Horde Rush mode. There's also a number of event-specific quests to tackle.

A few weeks ago, Shiina also revealed some concept art of skins that will be added to the game during the event. The "hand-head" design looks like something out of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, which means we definitely approve. In other Fortnite news, if you need help finding the 24 NPCs currently spread around the island, check out our guide.

The Best Fortnite Skins So Far
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Fortnite
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Nintendo Switch
PC
Mobile
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)