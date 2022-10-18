Fortnitemares 2022 Includes Evil Dead Ash, Rick & Morty Skins

At this point, it's probably safe to assume that any pop culture character you can name is already in Fortnite in some capacity. However, it seems that Evil Dead has not yet taken the plunge, as Ash and several other figures from Rick & Morty have been revealed as skins for Fortnite's ongoing Halloween event, Fortnitemares 2022. While the Rick & Morty skins were officially shown off in the below trailer, Ash was leaked online ahead of time.

These skins include Summer, Mr. Meeseeks, and Ash Williams from the Evil Dead movies. Fortnite leaker Shiina first revealed the coming drop in a series of tweets. One image shows the Ash skin in action, albeit without his famous boomstick. The Ricky & Morty skins are live now, and it's not clear when Ash will arrive.

Fortnitemares 2022 starts on October 18, and it's scheduled to last until November 1. It includes a werewolf transformation, a return of the Cube Monsters, and a new zero build Horde Rush mode. There's also a number of event-specific quests to tackle.

In case you forgot, these two outfits will be added to the game next month as part of Fortnitemares 2022!

A few weeks ago, Shiina also revealed some concept art of skins that will be added to the game during the event. The "hand-head" design looks like something out of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, which means we definitely approve. In other Fortnite news, if you need help finding the 24 NPCs currently spread around the island, check out our guide.