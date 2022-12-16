Fortnite x My Hero Academia Event - Skins, Mythic Weapon, And A Lot More

The wait is finally over, as Fortnite's collaboration with My Hero Academia has just made this year's Winterfest celebration a lot more interesting. Just as we saw during past collaborations with Naruto and Dragon Ball Z, Fortnite x My Hero Academia is more than just a few new skins in the item shop. On top of the four new outfits and accompanying cosmetic sets, the Deku's Smash mythic will be wreaking all sorts of havoc in Battle Royale, and you can earn some free cosmetics through quests that you can do in Battle Royale and the new My Hero Academia Creative island.

Like the Dragonball Kamehameha from this past summer, Deku's Smash is a potential game-changer whenever someone uses it. As we saw in the season launch trailer, this thing can take out a lot of structures very quickly--builders are gonna have to be vigilant with the Deku's Smash mythic in play.

Deku's Smash comes from two sources. Like Fortnite did with the Dragonball collab, My Hero Academia will have its own All Might supply drops that will give you the mythic for free, and you'll also find new MHA-branded vending machines that will let you buy it with gold bars.

My Hero Academia has also taken over the item shop with four new outfits from the franchise--Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaka Uraraka and All Might--along with accompanying back bling and pickaxe for each.

These are the MHA characters receiving outfits in Fortnite.

Gallery

And if that weren't enough, we've also got two regular emotes, Symbol of Peace and Hero Analysis, and built-in transformation emotes for Midoriya and All Might.

Fortnite will also be granting some free My Hero Academia cosmetics for folks who complete the new set of MHA-related quests in either Battle Royale or the Hero Training Gym island in Fortnite Creative. The Hero Training gym, built by Zen Creative, is a team deathmatch mode in which you battle over control points called Rescue Zones. The free rewards for these quests include a pair of MHA-themed sprays, an emoticon and the U.A. Cape back bling.

Fortnite x My Hero Academia won't last forever, though. You have until December 29 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET to complete these quests and buy the cosmetics you want from the item shop.