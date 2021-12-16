Fortnite Winterfest Challenges 2021

Fortnite Winterfest and its many challenges are back, and this year's event may be the biggest yet. Between new modes in Creative, two free skins (among other freebies), and the addition of Spider-Man: No Way Home skins for the webslinger and Mary Jane, there's a lot to catch up on. But some people are only here for the Fortnite Winterfest challenges. No judgment. If that's what you want, read on to see what you'll need to do for this Winterfest.

Fortnite Winterfest challenges

Starting today and going for 14 days in total (until January 30), you can jump into Fortnite to find one new Winterfest challenge in-game every day. Winterfest itself ends on January 6, and you'll only need to complete 10 of 14 challenges to earn every reward, which means even if some stump you, you'll have a few days to browse the complete challenge list. That could help you decide which 10 you ultimately tackle--though rewards of 18,000 XP come with each challenge as well, so you may be motivated to do them all anyway.

Here are all the challenges for Winterfest 2021:

Warm yourself at the Yule Log in the Cozy Lodge (1)

Deal damage to opponents with the snowball launcher (50)

Collect Toy Biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound (3)

Travel while having icy feet (200)

Fly with a chicken (200)

Dance for three seconds at Crackshot's Cabin and Sgt. Winter's Workshop (2)

Ram a snowman with a vehicle (1)

Use a Holiday Presents item (1)

Search a treasure chest under a holiday tree (1)

Eat food in a single match (5)

Hide for 10 seconds as a Sneaky Snowman within 25m of an opponent (10)

Light a campfire while having icy feet (1)

Travel 1,000 meters on a Crackshot Quadcrasher (1,000)

Destroy holiday decorations (10)

Give an opponent icy feet with a Chiller Grenade

When deployed, the Snowmando Board glider has you do an air trick.

Rewards:

Complete 7/14 challenges to earn the Snowmando Board glider (with two additional styles)

Complete 10/14 challenges to earn the Ffrosty back bling

