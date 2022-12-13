Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Challenges Guide: How To Make A Giant Snowball And More

Fortnite Winterfest 2022 is here to bring plenty of cheer to the island, including new themed skins, unvaulted items, and challenges that you'll want to knock out to earn some exciting holiday rewards. If you're heading out to knock out those challenges and need a little help figuring them out, we've got you covered. Here's all of the Winterfest 2022 quests and how to complete them.

Winterfest 2022 quests

There are 14 total Winterfest 2022 quests, but only six are available in the first week. Completion of each one rewards you 16,000 XP. Additional milestones, such as completing any three Winterfest challenges, will earn you an additional 30,000 XP for your hard work.

Deal damage with an SMG

This one is self-explanatory and very easy. Grab any SMG and dish out a measly total of 50 damage to your opponents to complete the quest.

Hide in a giant snowball at Frosty Firs, Brutal Bastion, and Lonely Labs

Any time you're in the snowy area in the upper section of the map, you can smack the ground with your harvesting tool to begin building a large snowball. If you continue to do this long enough, it will become big enough for you to hide in. To complete this quest, simply do this while in the vicinity of Frosty Firs, Brutal Bastion, and Lonely Labs, all of which we've circled below.

Frosty Firs, Brutal Bastion, and Lonely Labs

Check the Cozy Lodge each day to possibly find a piece of pizza

While in the lobby, you can scroll over to the tab represented by a snowflake and press the corresponding button to enter the Cozy Lodge. While here, you can select presents to open, play with various items around the room, and more. You'll want to visit each day and look for a piece of pizza lying around, then click on it. Do this three times across three days to complete the quest.

Eliminate opponents using the Snowball Launcher

The Snowball Launcher has been unvaulted once again for Winterfest 2022. Find one and take out five enemies to wrap up this quest. This weapon operates a bit like a grenade launcher, except with snowballs, of course.

Land trick points using a dirt bike

Find a dirt bike somewhere on the map--gas station are a good place to look first--then seek out an area with some hills or ramps that you can jump off. Jump off and perform some tricks (make sure you land them and don't wipe out) and keep it up until you've completed all five stages of increasing requirements to complete this quest.

Deal DMR damage to opponents

Like the above quest, this quest has five stages of increasing requirements. It's fairly straightforward, though, as all you'll need to do is snag a DMR somewhere on the map and dish out damage to other squads to complete it.

