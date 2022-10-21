Fortnite Willow Boss Fight: Where To Find Her And How To Beat Her

Way back in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6, there was a ghost NPC named Willow you could speak to who roamed the forests of Weeping Woods at night. Now, for Fortnitemares 2022, Willow is back, but she's not in any kind of talking mood. These days, she's more about attacking players on sight, because she's a new boss NPC you can fight.

Like before, Willow lives in the woods--specifically the woods to the west of the Reality Tree, which is the current battle royale map's closest equivalent to the old Weeping Woods location. And instead of roaming around like she used to, these days she's settled down in a house where you'll be able to find her at any time of day.

Where to find the new Willow boss NPC

Nowadays Willow lives in a big log cabin close to the edge of the map.

Willow is in a large log cabin to the west of the Reality Tree.

When you first approach, you'll notice a few things. First, it's one of the Fortnitemares spots where it gets dark and spooky-looking no matter the time of day, alongside Grim Gables, the Reality Tree and the Evil Dead cabin.

Second, there's a high density of undead creatures around--the zombie humans and chickens seem to be everywhere. Third, there are a bunch of baskets of Halloween candy around, making this cabin probably the best source for that stuff on the map for this year's Fortnitemares. If you're not familiar, or simply forgot, the different types of candy have different effects--gum drops give you a low gravity effect and pretzels let you teleport short distances, for example. So they can be pretty effective game changers.

Finally, inside the house you'll find Willow, and she'll attack you on sight.

How to beat Willow

This fight isn't nearly as tough to beat as it is when you go after The Herald or the Inkquisitor. Willow only has 250 health and 250 shields, and she only attacks you with an axe that does less damage per hit than a player's harvesting tool does.

You should be able to easily beat her if you have any gun and a few clips of ammo. You just have to avoid being too freaked out by her shrieks and her stubborn insistence on running straight at you.

But seriously, right now Willow is more of a fun map curiosity than a major threat like the Inkquisitor. And also she's a little bit of an ad, because you can buy the Willow skin in the Final Reckoning Pack that's currently in the Item Shop for $14.99.

But she might get tougher as Fortnitemares goes on--you just know there'll be a quest that'll involve paying her a visit next week, and they could change her stats and behavior a little bit once she starts receiving a flood of visitors. We'll have a wait a few days to find out, though..