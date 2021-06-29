Fortnite: Where To Visit Farmer Steel's Favorite Places - Week 4 Legendary Quest

In Fortnite Week 4, you'll need to visit Farmer Steel's favorite places. As usual with these Legendary Quests, you won't likely know exactly where to go - Farmer Steel is just an acquaintance after all. But we've mapped out what Epic means when it says his "favorite places." Here's where you'll need to look for the apparently very hungry Farmer Steel.



Farmer Steel's Favorite Places

If there's only one thing to know about Farmer Steel, it's that the man loves to eat. In Fortnite Week 4, his favorite places are defined as three separate restaurants scattered across Apollo. if you're a devoted player, simply naming these locations may be all you require to make your way to them, but we'll map them below in case you're a bit unsure. Farmer Steel's favorite places can be found:

Sticks restaurant within Craggy Cliffs

Pizza Pit northeast of Corny Complex

Durrr Burger southeast of Holly Hedges/Holly Hatchery

To visit Farmer Steel's favorite places, make stops at some of Fortnite's most popular eateries.

We note the new name for Holly Hedges as that change is expected to come very soon, with the Week 4 challenges already referring to the place by its new name. You'll need to visit all three locations to complete this challenge, and given their distance apart, it's likely you'll need at least two rounds to visit them all, but that's okay.

Our guess is you won't find Farmer Steel at any of these locations, as he's apparently been abducted by aliens after being so vocally disapproving of their arrival--especially given the way they mess with crops like his. More story quests await with this week's Farmer Steel-heavy Legendary Quests. Don't forget to also chase down the full slate of Week 4 Alien Artifacts so you can keep customizing Kymera.